'Ponniyin Selvan' box office collection: 3 records Vikram-starrer will break on first day

Chennai, Sep 29: In just a few hours, Mani Ratnam's ambitious project 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' will hit the screens. The mega-budget film is releasing big worldwide and set to register a flying start at the box office.

The advance booking of tickets for 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' has met with fantastic response from the cine-goers. Hence, the multilingual movie is set to have an earth-shattering opening and in all likelihood, the much-awaited flick will break many a records too.

Here, we list out the records that the movie is likely to break on the opening day.

Biggest Opener of Vikram's Career

Chiyaan Vikram's 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' is set to become the biggest opener of his career by beating the previous records of 'I' (Rs 9 crore) and 'Cobra' (Rs 12 crore) at the Tamil Nadu box office. Also, it will be a milestone opening for other stars like Karthi and Jayam Ravi.

Aishwarya's First 50

While younger actresses to her have registered their names in the elite Rs 100-crore club, Aishwarya Rai, despite being a top name and working with many A-list actors, has not able to hit a Rs 50-crore mark. 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' is expected to gross over Rs 50 crore on the first day and become her biggest opener.

Unique Milestone in US

'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' will become the first Tamil film to cross the $1-million mark at the US box office from the premiere and the second Kollywood flick in history to achieve this feat.

Rajinikanth's 'Kabali' is the only movie which made over $1 million from the premiere as it collected $1,925,379 in 2017.

In addition to it, the Tamil film is expected to break several other records.

'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' is a historical film based on Kalki's novel of the same name. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha among others.

