Police were in search of the murder and the beheaded of a young man in Dindugal

Chennai, Sep 24: Police said that the man named Stephen hails from Anumantharyan fort area of Artur talks in Dindugal district. He was married and holds two children's.

When Stephen was on the way to his residence last night in a motorcycle a gang attacked him and beheaded.

The gang then threw Stephens head on the road near Anumantharyan fort bustand and and fled.

On the information to the police who rushed to the spot recovered the body and sent to the Dindugal government hospital for autopsy.

Dindugal DIG vijayakumari and district superindent of police Srinivasan went to the spot and investigated.

The police registered a case and are in look out for the gang who killed and beheaded.

The first phase of police investigation revealed that there are some cases against Stephen, including Kodaikanal ,Dindugal nags north police station which may have led to murder.

The police also said that the cause of murder would be the revenge and are conducting serious investigation into the identity of the murderers.

Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 13:19 [IST]