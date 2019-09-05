NRHM Tamilnadu recruitment 2019: 405 Dispenser jobs; Download NRHM Tamilnadu application form here

Chennai

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Chennai, Sep 05: NRHM Tamilnadu jobs have been announced and 405 NRHM Dispenser vacancies' notification has been released by Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (DIMH) under Tamil Nadu Health Department Recruitment 2019. NRHM Dispenser jobs application mode is offline and NRHM Tamilnadu Dispenser vacancies application form download link is given below.

NRHM Tamil Nadu Dispenser jobs last date to apply is September 20, 2019, up to 05.00 PM. NRHM Dispenser vacancies application form in the prescribed format can be downloaded from official website www.tnhealth.org or by clicking on the link given below. Dispenser job aspirants should send the filled application form to DIMH Chennai address before the last date.

Tamilnadu NRHM/DIMH Dispenser recruitment 2019 application form download, eligibility:

NRHM Tamilnadu recruitment notification states that those applying for Dispenser jobs should have "Diploma in Pharmacy ( Siddha/ Unani/ Ayurvedha /Homoeopathy) / Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy conducted by the Government of Tamilnadu". Candidates age limit should be minimum 18 years and maximum of 57 years. Tamilnadu NRHM Dispenser recruitment 2019 will be based on the marks scored by the applicants in their diploma courses. These openings are for AYUSH Clinics in Tamil Nadu.

NRHM Tamilnadu Dispenser vacancies notification download link: Click Here

How to apply for Tamil Nadu NRHM Dispenser jobs:

Visit www.tnhealth.org.

On the right-hand side, there is a section called "Notifications" and several links would be scrolling.

Click on the one which says "DOWNLOAD THE APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF DISPENSER IN NRHM 2019"

A pdf file will open which has notification as well as the application form.

To directly download NRHM Dispenser application form - Click Here

Take the printout of pages from 6-14.

Fill up the form and attach the required documents.

Send/ submit the application with required certificates to the following address:

"Director of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Arumbakkam, Chennai-106" on or before 5.00 PM on20-09-2019