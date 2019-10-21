NLC Jobs: 25 manager level govt jobs at Neyveli Lignite Corporation; Online application start date

Chennai

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Chennai, Oct 21: NLC Recruitment 2019 notification for manager level jobs has been released on the official website and Neyveli Lignite Corporation has announced 25 vacancies. The online registration for these govt jobs in Tamil Nadu will begin on October 24, 2019 and the last date is November 11, 2019.

Neyveli Lignite Corporation or NLC job notification has announced openings for the posts General Manager, Deputy Chief Medical Officer/ Medical Officer, Deputy General Manager, Deputy Chief Manager, Additional Chief Manager, Chief Manager and Assistant Manager.

NLC Manager Recruitment Process, NLC notification download link:

Selection will be based on Personal Interview for all the posts. However, the management reserves the right to conduct Screening Test for short listing the candidates for Personal Interview.The exact date and venue of the selection will be hosted in NLCIL website apart from sending SMS to shortlisted candidates to their registered mobile number to download the Call Letter in the NLCIL website using their registered e-mail id and password.

Download Neyveli NLC Recruitment 2019 notification for manager level jobs: Click Here

How to apply for Neyveli NLC manager vacancies

Go to official website nlcindia.com .

. Click "Career" find the advertisement "Recruitment of Various post vide Advt.No.04/2019".

Click on the advertisement.

NLC notification will open read it and check Eligibility.

After Oct 24, an "Apply Online" link will appear.

To apply enter you details correctly and make the payment.

Finally click on submit button

Take the print of the application form.