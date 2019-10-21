  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NLC Jobs: 25 manager level govt jobs at Neyveli Lignite Corporation; Online application start date

    By Vishal S
    |

    Chennai, Oct 21: NLC Recruitment 2019 notification for manager level jobs has been released on the official website and Neyveli Lignite Corporation has announced 25 vacancies. The online registration for these govt jobs in Tamil Nadu will begin on October 24, 2019 and the last date is November 11, 2019.

    NLC Recruitment 2019 notification for manager level jobs

    Neyveli Lignite Corporation or NLC job notification has announced openings for the posts General Manager, Deputy Chief Medical Officer/ Medical Officer, Deputy General Manager, Deputy Chief Manager, Additional Chief Manager, Chief Manager and Assistant Manager.

    NLC Manager Recruitment Process, NLC notification download link:

    Selection will be based on Personal Interview for all the posts. However, the management reserves the right to conduct Screening Test for short listing the candidates for Personal Interview.The exact date and venue of the selection will be hosted in NLCIL website apart from sending SMS to shortlisted candidates to their registered mobile number to download the Call Letter in the NLCIL website using their registered e-mail id and password.

    Download Neyveli NLC Recruitment 2019 notification for manager level jobs: Click Here

    How to apply for Neyveli NLC manager vacancies

    • Go to official website nlcindia.com.
    • Click "Career" find the advertisement "Recruitment of Various post vide Advt.No.04/2019".
    • Click on the advertisement.
    • NLC notification will open read it and check Eligibility.
    • After Oct 24, an "Apply Online" link will appear.
    • To apply enter you details correctly and make the payment.
    • Finally click on submit button
    • Take the print of the application form.

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    chennai tamil nadu jobs

    Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 13:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue