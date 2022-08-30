YouTube
    MK Stalin Launches 25 Projects Worth INR 105 cr to Improve Facilities in Tamil Nadu Temples!

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The chief minister inaugurated these facilities in a total of 18 temples to improvise the prominent facilities available there.

    Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched twenty-five projects worth INR 105 crores to improve the facilities in temples of Tamil Nadu. These projects were launched under the Hindu religious and charitable endowments (HR & CE) department for enhancing the available facilities for the pilgrims.

    This fund launched by Tamil Nadu is going to devotees, marriage halls, quarters for temple staff, and devotees hall, and additional classrooms for students studying in the temple premises. This fund shall also work on developing educational institutions managed by the district commissioner.

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
    The Chief Minister has inaugurated the project via the online mode. The CM launched the project virtually in the presence of P Chandraogan and commissioner of the department J Kumaraguruban, HR&CE minister P K Sekar Babu, and principal secretary for the department.

    The department set up to utilise this fund is also going to construct a devotee hall at the famous Madurai Meenakshi temple for a total of 35 crores. Apart from this, another eighteen temples will also get a makeover citing this fund. The major temples that are going to get a modernisation with this scheme are Kallazhagar temple in Madurai (Rs 12.90 crore), Parthasarathy Perumal temple (Rs 2.25 crore), Renganatha Perumal temple in Thiruneermalai (Rs 1.90 crore), Vadapalani Andavar temple (Rs 9.84 crore), Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore (Rs 3.65 crore), Subramania Swami temple in Kundrathr (Rs 2.95 crore) and Nityakalyana Perumal temple (Rs 4.30 crore),

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 15:58 [IST]
