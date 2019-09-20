  • search
    Madras University Distance Education result 2019 declared: Check for these courses

    Chennai, Sep 20: The Madras University Distance Education result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The result has been released for the UG programmes, Diploma courses, Certificate courses, Certification in Library and Information Science, Bachelors in Library and Information Science and Masters in Library and Information Science. The exams were conducted in May. There results are available on ideunom.ac.in.

    

    How to check Madras University Distance Education Results 2019:

    • Go to ideunom.ac.in
    • Click on "IDE- UG/DIPLOMA/CERT./CLIS/BLIS/MLIS Degree Examination May 2019 Results(Non-semester)(Except A18 And C19) Published On 19-09-2019"
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 16:03 [IST]
