Stalin wins it Legally! The Court bashed the Governor, released the 6 others after Perarivalan!

List of ‘Benefits from the Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary’

Chennai

lekhaka-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai: A magical word uttered by enthusiasts, 'The country will be better only if the forests are fertile'. "Is this the fact?"

No rain falls on the plain and forms like a river. The rain falls on the forest, turns into waterfalls and finally reaches the stage to form a river.

If the sea is to be inexhaustible, the mountains must be prosperous.

If the mountain is greenery the rain comes to the ground. This is the basic rule of nature and that's how the earth revolves.

15 Years of Dream fulfilled by Stalin

Chief Minister Stalin is very aware of climate change and environmental threats. Hence, he is focusing deeply on the welfare of the environment. Recently, we have also spoken about the Sanctuary initiated by Stalin for the welfare of which is on the verge of extinction. We need to note that this is the first sanctuary specially created for Slender Loris. Many have appreciated this initiative from the TN govt and wildlife enthusiasts from all over the world were excited by the announcement.

Stalin being the CM has already been progressive and made all the long commitments of the government. He is far ahead compared to the last former CM EPS.

Before the government's announcement subsided, here is another announcement. Stalin is throwing everyone into more surprises in recent days.

The latest update is that there is a new sanctuary which is the 17th in Tamil Nadu and will be inaugurated soon and it will be called the Cauvery South wildlife sanctuary. The total area allocated for this will be 686.406 sq.ft and located around Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts towards Hosur.

The sanctuary has 35 species of mammals and 238 species of birds, we need to save our surroundings to keep our generations healthy, Hence, we need all these animals and birds in the area to keep the forest lively. That is the motive of the government to bringing many sanctuaries.

Kaveri South Wildlife Sanctuary already has soft tiled Turtles, gray squirrels, Otters, swamps, crocodiles. Not only these, but it also consists of wild animals like deer, vultures and tigers. Hence, the government has declared Cauvery as a 'Southern Wildlife Sanctuary'. This covers a small part of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In addition, this sanctuary covers the parts of Nandimangalam

Ulibanda, Coimbatore and Anepithahalla which is an important elephant corridor.

The notification for the same was made on 25.04.2022 and was released in the Assembly.

Era of Forest Conservation

In the government's announcement, the Tamil Nadu Environment and Forest Department

Secretary Supriya Sahu IAS tweeted, " This is the NEW ERA in Tamil Nadu, we have been allocated 68,640sq feet of forest to develop wild Sanctuary.

Chief Minister M K Stalin tweeted, " That he is happy to announce Cauvery South wild sanctuary as the 17th in Tamil Nadu. Along with the initiatives of TN Green Climate Company we will achieve the best. It will go a long way in protecting the environment," he said.

We spoke to Nakeeran, an ecologist about this project, Nakeeran is a specialist in this topic. He is an experienced writer who has worked in the Amazon Wild forest and has delivered some brilliant data and analyzed reports.

Who benefits from the sanctuary?

"It is a custom of the Government to set up a sanctuary to save the life span of a particular species For example, Mudumalai and Kalakadu to protect the Tigers and Elephants. Also we have Vedanthangal Sanctuary for birds. A Sanctuary is functioning in the Rajapalayam area for hill squirrels.

This sanctuary provides a way for the wildlife to live normally without any crisis in the ecology of the wildlife. Similarly, 'Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary' has now been set up.

The Sanctuary is already functioning in Madheswaran Hills which is in the state of Karnataka, the northern side of the Cauvery. Towards the southern part we have Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.

This is easily located near the Dam. The announcement by the government is very important because the sanctuary is functioning not only for tigers and elephants. But freshwater fishes, especially Otters, will be greatly protected by the Cauvery South Sanctuary. The Mettur area is an important habitat for fish.

This is the area famous for 'sandalwood smuggling' where the Veerapan had its most shelter. This includes an area where elephant corridors are more abundant. The area that was once a hunting ground and it still continues. Though Veerappan is no longer there, the smuggling has not been completely stopped. The poaching will be stopped completely by this government's announcement. Due to this, the smugglers who kill the animals will vacate the forest to safeguard themselves. I see this as a very important announcement," says Nakkeeran.

We see that the TN Government is taking a very good initiative to save the environment. They are very proactive and understand the seriousness of climate change.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 13:14 [IST]