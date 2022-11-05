YouTube
    Leopard enters house, mauls dog to death in Ooty | Viral video

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Nov 05: A video showing a leopard entering a house and killing a dog has gone viral on social media sites. The incident occurred in Ooty.

    Leopard enters house, mauls dog to death in Ooty | Viral video

    In the viral clip, the wild animal killed the pet dog by entering the house of a resident of Ooty in Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu, according to a report in ANI.

    It occurred in the Charing Cross area in Ooty on the early house of Friday, the report said.

    The owner of a Siberian Husky breed dog realised about the missing pet from the CCTV footage placed in his two-storey building. The video showed that the leopard jumped into the house, killed the dog, and took it away.

    The incident has left not just him, but all the local residents in a state of fear and shock. They have urged the forest department to take steps to capture the leopard.

    It comes a day after a tiger killed a cow on the abandoned HPF premises in the same locality.

    The forest department has requested the local authorities to clear the bushes inside the Tamilagam guest house. "We can set up a camera trap only after the bushes are cleared as the house is located in a narrow space. Also, except the dog, no animal has been killed by the leopard in the area recently," an official told The New Indian Express.

    Several cameras have been installed in Kalikunnu in Sreemadurai village and abandoned HPF area to capture the leopard and tiger, the report adds.

    Read more about:

    viral news ooty leopard

    Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 17:04 [IST]
