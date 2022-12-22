Is Udhayanidhi's rise to the position of minister a dynastic political move?

Chennai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin has been appointed to the Tamil Nadu cabinet. "This is commonly referred to as "dynastic politics." I must face it because I can't avoid it. I want to use my activities to respond to these critics, "said Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Wishes from Ilayaraja gets special attention

Some individuals outside of the DMK have sent Udhayanidhi their best wishes. Ilayaraja congratulated him. "I'm delighted to congratulate you on your first day in office. The most joyful of all recipients of this news will be your mother. You must perform well in this role, "He said.

Vishal speaking from heart

For the past 25 years, I have known this person. The fact that another buddy in my friendship group is going into ministry makes me pleased. I'm overwhelmed for my friend Udaya as he takes oath as a minister. There was a time when he was completely avoiding politics. I had many conversations with him at that time. Being a minister today is something to be proud of," he said.

Actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan joined Vishal in praising Udhayanidhi. Actor Ameer claims: "There is no right for any party to berate Udhayanidhi for being a minister. Can it be argued any other party does not practice dynastic politics?

What about DMDK and ADMK? Tell the Congress party or BJP, please. The party supports Udhayanidhi being a minister. Will Tamil Nadu suffer any losses because of his appointment as a minister? In India, dynastic politics are pervasive.

Anbil Mahesh, a friend of Udhayanidhi and the Minister for School Education, has also shown his happiness at the same time by becoming emotional. The DMK has received Udhayanidhi's appointment with unanimity.

What do prominent DMK party members and colleagues think about Udhayanidhi's new position? What is their stance in this matter?

Ponmudi about the New minister

Giving Udhayanidhi the ministerial position, was too late. In my opinion, he ought to have been appointed a minister sooner. For the party's success, he put forth a lot of effort.

Someone who is actively working to meet all the youth and student expectations. As far as Udhayanidhi is concerned, he has been late in receiving this position by 1.5 years.

I've known him since his childhood, a young man with great talent. He is knowledgeable in all areas. My best assumption is that Chief Minister Stalin believed he would be appointed to this position after completing his training as a legislative assembly member.

Ex Union Minister A.Raja

It cannot be said that there will be no criticism in politics. In case when we bring in a new Budget, won't they criticize it? If we are coming up with new schemes and policies, can we expect them not to criticize? Similarly, they are criticizing us for providing the Minister post to Udayanithi.

THE DMK is an ideological movement. That is why, from Anna to Kalaignar, they called it the Dravidian movement. Chief Minister Stalin is taking this forward as a Dravidian model of government. We believe that Udhayanidhi will be able to carry forward the ideological views of the party. He is qualified to manage this house. We are expecting the public to have a consensus for the same.

Aloor Shanavas (MLA, VCK)

Udhayanidhi was not given the obligation of the adolescent wing when the DMK was the decision party. He has voyaged all over Tamil Nadu, gone to individuals and got votes and afterward won. This individual has been given the obligation following eighteen months. How did the main beneficiaries get positions in different gatherings?

Let's start with former chief minister Jayalalitha, for example. Jayalalitha was made a member of the Rajya Sabha at the earliest. She was made the propaganda secretary of the AIADMK. It was the ruling party at that time. If you look at her political activity before that, there is nothing.

Similarly, Anbumani Ramadoss, he was immediately made a member of the Rajya Sabha. He was then made a Union Minister. No one told him, 'Go to the people and get votes and prove yourself?' He took up a big position through a nominated post.

Similarly, G.K.Vasan. He was also made a member of the Rajya Sabha and made a Union Minister. Panneerselvam's son Raveendranath was elected as a member of Parliament when he was the ruling party.. The Son of Former Minister Jayakumar too got the post during the AIADMK regime.

Udhayanidhi was not fielded as an MLA during the DMK regime as they all did. When he was in opposition, he stood and won. People know this difference. Therefore, Udhayanidhi has come to this position by proving his ability and potential.

Minister A.V.Velu

Udhayanidhi campaigned for the first time in the Lok Sabha elections. Udhayanidhi was sent wherever Chief Minister Stalin could not go. That's because he has the tag of being a film star. With that he can easily reach out to the people. He is essential for the DMK. He is well received by the people.

Udayanithi has become the minister and is working actively now, the former ministers and the other political leaders have been supporting Udayanithi and expecting a huge difference in the ministry in upcoming days.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 10:17 [IST]