Inspirational Story of Mr. Prakash Palani - Brain Behind the Symphony for SAP

Talking about his initial days, Mr Palani shared that he does not have a degree in IT yet he had the skill set to lead the IT industry.

Success lies in the hand of a hardworking person! This quote truly defines the inspirational journey of Mr. Prakash Palani, CTO, of Basis Expert Consulting Services. In a recent interview on a popular talk show, Mr. Palani shared his success mantra about his struggles and success.

Before diving into the excerpts of his interview, let's discuss his introduction. Mr Prakash Palani is the CTO and technical strategist of IT venture Basis Expert Consulting Services. He founded this company in the year 2010 with the idea of providing core IT solutions to organisations. Over the year, he has worked a lot for the automation of the IT industry and one such achievement of his is the Symphony for SAP.

This is a cloud based solution that helps in automating the planned action around the cloud operations and SAP basis. Prakash started his career as a system trainee with an IT company. Apart from this, Prakash has also led the IT functioning of leading IT companies to meet their organisational targets professionally.

Talking about his humble background, Mr. Palani shared that his father earned his living as a rickshaw puller while his mother was domestic help. Initially, he worked as a waiter in the catering business. However, his life took a 180-degree turn when he was given a chance to work in the IT industry.

Prakash shared that his life purpose was always to do something for society. He conceptualised the Basis Expert Consulting Services with the idea of providing a life purpose and a chance to youngsters like the one he was offered. The major factor that the company searches for in talent is their sincerity and interest in the industry.

Recently Prakash was invited to give a lecture on how the product offered by his company are going to simplify the scope of clouding. In the webinar, Prakash demonstrated the planned operations that SAP is useful for. For instance, it is useful for Patch Update, Filesystem, Daily Snooze of SAP Instances, Monthly Maintenance, Database Backup, Kernel Upgrade, System Copy/Refresh etc.

With the introduction of the cloud by Microsoft, SAP was able to build a new product. SAP is a robust application that is helpful in the automation of operating systems to the cloud in simple steps.

