Morbi Bridge is not the only Incident - Quality of Bridges, roads and Highways in BJP’s government!

Power cut in Chennai on Nov 10: These areas will be affected

Heavy rains submerge most of Tamil Nadu; 'holiday' declared for schools

Chennai

oi-Nitesh Jha

Chennai, Nov 12: Several districts of Tamil Nadu continues to be lashed by heavy rains which caused waterlogging in various parts. In the wake of rainfall, 27 districts have declared holidays for schools.

Schools and colleges of the 27 districts including Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Villupuram would be closed. Heavy rainfall has been taking place in various parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet, according to an India Today report.

Crazy rains in Mayiladuthurai district as clouds are stuck there for hours and most likely the red alert criteria of 200 mm + rains in 24 hrs should happen there.



Chennai patches of clouds moving here and there. Kovai, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem belt seeing steady rains pic.twitter.com/k0E4sEBx56 — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) November 11, 2022

The latest forecast said that light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to take place at multiple locations including Nilgiri, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tiruppur, Cuddalore, Erode, Villupuram, Madurai, Kanyakumari among others.

Chennai rains: IMD predicts more rain; SDRF, fire dept on standby

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the low-pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast persists and that it is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.

The IMD also said that It is very likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast till the morning of November 12.

Fishing boats wait on the East coast as Chennai braces for heavy rains and stormy weather #ChennaiRains #chennairains pic.twitter.com/ia3v0CIrFN — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 11, 2022

Heavy to very heavy rain can be expected in the various parts of the state over the next three days, said the IMD in its forecast.

Along with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry has been receiving heavy rains. Holidays have been declared for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday.

Also, an orange alert has been issued for several states in the southern parts including Kerala and Andhra Pradesh till Saturday, November 12.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 11:46 [IST]