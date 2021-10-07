No one will accept if MGR is misrepresented: G K Vasan

Health department meeting in Chennai

Chennai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Oct 07: Health Department consultation was held on the development of Government Hospital Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu and the implementation of new announcements by the Health Department .

speaking to the reporters Dr.Narayan Babu said that Consultations are being held today and tomorrow with the principals and directors of 36 Government General Hospitals and Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu at the National Welfare Board Directorate at the DMS premises in Chennai Theynampet.

The consultation will focus on improving the infrastructure required for the hospital, the activities of the CD and MRI testing centers, the activities of the blood banks, the implementation of known programs in the health sector grant request, the funding for it, the stockpiling of medicines, setting up of laboratories for 11 new medical colleges, Corona 3rd wave.

Taresh Ahmed, Director, National Welfare Board, Narayana Babu, Director, Medical Education, is conducting consultations on the precautionary measures against dengue and monsoon diseases, the activities of Kandana Bank, Psychiatric counseling for suicide prevention, Depression Counseling Center, NEET Exam.He also said tht

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Secretary Raradhakrishnan are scheduled to participate.

(Interview - Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education)

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 11:25 [IST]