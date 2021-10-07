YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Health department meeting in Chennai

    By Munesh Krishna
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 07: Health Department consultation was held on the development of Government Hospital Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu and the implementation of new announcements by the Health Department .

    Health department meeting in Chennai

    speaking to the reporters Dr.Narayan Babu said that Consultations are being held today and tomorrow with the principals and directors of 36 Government General Hospitals and Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu at the National Welfare Board Directorate at the DMS premises in Chennai Theynampet.

    The consultation will focus on improving the infrastructure required for the hospital, the activities of the CD and MRI testing centers, the activities of the blood banks, the implementation of known programs in the health sector grant request, the funding for it, the stockpiling of medicines, setting up of laboratories for 11 new medical colleges, Corona 3rd wave.

    Taresh Ahmed, Director, National Welfare Board, Narayana Babu, Director, Medical Education, is conducting consultations on the precautionary measures against dengue and monsoon diseases, the activities of Kandana Bank, Psychiatric counseling for suicide prevention, Depression Counseling Center, NEET Exam.He also said tht

    Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Secretary Raradhakrishnan are scheduled to participate.

    (Interview - Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education)

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    chennai

    Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 11:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X