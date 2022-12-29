DMK's 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme becomes global headline!

Did Vijay let down common man with his 'Varisu' speech as he failed to become their voice this time?

CHENNAI: The 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' or 'Homeschooling' scheme has become headlines globally. When the scheme was launched by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, many had expressed a negative opinion.

However, those accusations have been proved false and it is being talked about as a guiding plan for the world. A study conducted by the University of California noted that the scheme has significantly reduced barriers to learning. The study also suggested that it should be implemented at the national level.

What is Homeschooling?

Children are the most affected by the spread of coronavirus that has shaken the country. Being quarantined at home and unable to go out, their studies were completely affected.

As a result, the school had to pass the students without proper examination. We should know that without proper studies and examinations the basement of the future generation will be weak. Hence, Stalin's government introduced 'Homeschooling' to bridge the learning gap.

Stalin becomes an exceptional Chief Minister

This scheme has been implemented for the past one year. To be exact, it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Stalin on October 27, 2021 at Mudaliarkuppam near Marakkanam.

This was implemented for government school students from 1st to 8th standard. Through this, subjects are taught in the evenings for 2hrs after school with volunteers in their respective areas to fill the learning gap.

Around 2 lakh volunteers educate 35 lakh children in the evenings. Initially the scheme was implemented in 12 districts. Later it was expanded across the state. A thousand homes were searched for and educational centers were started for this purpose.

Realizing the positive response of the scheme, , the Tamil Nadu government has extended it for another 6 months in the financial year 2022-23.

Classrooms across Tamil Nadu have been enriched by this scheme. One of them is Upatti Village School in Nilgiri District. We highlight this school because there are huge number of tribal students studying here.

A student named Naveen has found some objects including a mixer and a wood cutting machine by using the scientific knowledge provided by the education board through this scheme. Also, lessons are taught to the children through dance and song, so they are engaged in studying tirelessly.

Next, Kumbakonam District Koranattu Village School. Both these schools are distinguished today by this project.

Speaking to us, Lalita, a volunteer working in the Nilgiris, said, "The learning gap has widened due to the coronavirus. With the advent of 'Homeschooling' they have started re-learning all the subjects they had lost. In other words, 'catching up' is exactly what this project has provided.

I have taught tribal students before. As their mother tongue is different, there is some variation in the pronunciation of Tamil. So, I had to teach them from the beginning of a language. What I did is that I simplified the lessons through dance and song.

Also, they teach English in a practical way. What do they say in English to the person standing in front? What do you say in English to the person standing in between? What do they say in English to the person standing behind? By teaching the language experientially, the word will become an unforgettable experiential education in life.," she says.

Excellent education beyond school

Sundharalingam, headmaster of Upatti village school, said, "In the past, students would eagerly wait for the evening to run home'. But today children never get bored as this homeschooling scheme teaches education along with games.

They are ready to study the subject even after school hours with the same enthusiasm. This is truly a miraculous change," he says.

Thenmozhi, who works as a tea worker, said, "The students were at home during the lockdown. If we ask to read they never do it. The book is so bitter for the students. But now a teacher comes to the house. Students' studies are not affected because there is someone to monitor them," she says.

Now let's get back to the University of California study we mentioned earlier. The results of this study are published online under the title 'Covid-19 Learning Loss and Recovery: Panel Data Evidence from India'.

The study was carried out in three phases namely pre-corona period, corona infection period and post-corona period. About 94,000 students were surveyed. In this, it has been reported that there has been manifold progress in the last 6 months through the implementation of 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' in Tamil Nadu.

Further, they have suggested that 'if other states follow this education scheme, the learning gap across the country can be corrected'.

Obstructed caste discrimination

Through this study, the project implemented by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin in Tamil Nadu has become a pioneer project worldwide.

Chief Minister Stalin has been paying special attention to the home-seeking education scheme. The scheme is being observed under his direct supervision. Let's see how we can prove this.

Chief Minister Stalin himself directly addressed the volunteers in Coonoor, Nilgiris district when he went to the Nilgiris for a two-day trip. He also visited a center in Coonoor.

Coonoor volunteer Shakti Priya's information about the scheme was surprising. As she spoke to us, "Our mother was in the Enlightenment Movement. Like her, I wanted to impart knowledge to many people. Now, I teach as a volunteer through homeschooling. I am very excited to become a teacher myself.

One thing happened in my experience while conducting the lesson. Some of the students who came to study with me suddenly did not come. Only a few students came. Looking at them closely, they all belong to a certain class. All those who did not attend the lesson belonged to a different category.

After that, I went to the children's house. I spoke to them. The children were eager to come and study. But, realizing that my parents were blocking me, I spoke up. After I spoke they also agreed to come to the class. This created social cohesion. In that sense, it is a very good plan," she says.

This scheme is not only focusing on education but also trying to bring changes in the education system. The way of education is changing and also this is trying to break the caste barrier which is spread throughout the country. The scheme which was criticized by some politicians here is getting high recognition globally.

