DMK workers accused of harassing lady constable sent to judicial custody

Chennai

oi-Prakash KL

The two party functionaries of DMK, accused of harassing a lady constable, sent to judicial custody.

Chennai, Jan 04: The DMK workers, who had allegedly harassed a woman cop, has been sent to judicial custody after the Chennai cops arrested them on Tuesday.

"DMK's two functionaries Praveen and Ekkambaram arrested by Chennai Police and sent to judicial custody. Case registered u/s 353,354 IPC r/w 4 of TNPHW ACT," ANI quoted Police Officials in a tweet. Also, the party has suspended them for "anti-party activities".

Two DMK party's youth wing functionaries allegedly harassed a woman police personnel at a public meeting at the Virugambakkam area of Chennai on December 31. Several top DMK leaders like MP Kanimozhi, Health Minister M.Subramaniam and MLA Prabhakar Raja were present at the meeting where this incident happened. The event was organised to mark '100 years of K Anbazhagan', former party General Secretary and Minister.

Going by the complaint, the constable was harassed by the DMK members identified as Praveen and Ekambaram. The attempt to arrest the youths was prevented by the DMK members at the event.

The opposition BJP came down heavily on the DMK for the "disgraceful" incident. BJP state President Annamalai alleged that the DMK men ganged up and stopped police from arresting the two individuals accused of harassing the constable.

DMK workers allegedly harass lady constable

"Disgraceful state of affairs in Tamil Nadu. Governance is in deep slumber. Two DMK Youth wing functionaries molested a police constable on protection duty in a public meeting in which MP Smt KanimozhiDMK avargal participated. What's more disgusting is that the DMK men ganged up and stopped police from arresting those two individuals. @CMOTamilnadu, as usual, continues to be a silent spectator to this," tweeted Annamalai.

However, the DMK has denied the allegations of molestation. DMK MLA Prabhakar Raja told a website that their "hand might have touched by mistake." "There are no clips of molesting the woman constable. I inquired and they said that it was just a push and pull. They are not womanisers. Maybe hand might have touched by mistake. The woman officer would have been sensitive,"

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 10:08 [IST]