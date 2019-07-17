Direct links to check Madurai Kamraj University Result 2019, revaluation details here

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    Chennai, July 17: The Madurai Kamraj University Result 2019 has been released. The results for the BA exams are available on the official website.

    The results were released for the Undergraduate Bachelor of Arts exam that were held on April this year. Those candidates who want to apply for revaluation should do so before 20 days of the result publication.

    There are 3 types of revaluation application forms available. For A is applying for transparency of answer script and only a fee of Rs 500 is to be paid per paper.

    Form B is to apply after getting the photocopy of the answer script and the fee is Rs 500 per paper. Form C is applying for direct revaluation and the fee is Rs 500 per paper here.

    Candidates should pay the fee through SBI online payment. The fee once paid would not be refunded or adjusted for subsequent exams. The direct links to check the results are http://result1.mkuniversity.org/indexba.php and http://mkuniversity.org/result1/index2.php.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 8:17 [IST]
