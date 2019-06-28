  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct links to check Madras University 2019 result: Find instant exam date here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Chennai, June 28: The Madras University 2019 result has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    The result has been released for even semesters for all years. The website was down when the results were released. However now, the same is working and candidates can check their results.

    Direct links to check Madras University 2019 result: Find instant exam date here

    The final semester students who have passed in all the theory papers in the previous semesters but have failed in one paper in the final semester will be granted another chance to clear their paper. The instant exam application will begin in the first week of July. The exam is expected to be conducted on July 27. The results are available on http://results.unom.ac.in/ResultApr19/ and http://egovernance.unom.ac.in/resultapr19/.

    How to check Madras University 2019 result:

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    madras university results

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 7:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue