Direct links to check Madras University 2019 result: Find instant exam date here

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, June 28: The Madras University 2019 result has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The result has been released for even semesters for all years. The website was down when the results were released. However now, the same is working and candidates can check their results.

The final semester students who have passed in all the theory papers in the previous semesters but have failed in one paper in the final semester will be granted another chance to clear their paper. The instant exam application will begin in the first week of July. The exam is expected to be conducted on July 27. The results are available on http://results.unom.ac.in/ResultApr19/ and http://egovernance.unom.ac.in/resultapr19/.

How to check Madras University 2019 result:

Go to http://results.unom.ac.in/ResultApr19/ or http://egovernance.unom.ac.in/resultapr19

or Enter register number

Click on get marks

View results

Download results

Take a printout