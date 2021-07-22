YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download TN 12th Result 2021 Provisional Marksheet

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, July 22: The TN 12th Result 2021 Provisional Marksheet will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Direct link to download TN 12th Result 2021 Provisional Marksheet

    The results were declared for 8 lakh students earlier this week. The result was announced through a press conference by education minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

    This year the exams got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An alternative evaluation criteria was introduced which was based on Class 10, 11 and 12 performances of the students Once the provisional marksheet is released the same will be available on http://tnresults.nic.in.

    TN 12th Provisional Marksheet Download 2021 Direct Link - Visit the official website at http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    results

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X