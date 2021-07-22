Direct link to download TN 12th Result 2021 Provisional Marksheet

Teacher of noted CBSE school in Tamil Nadu arrested for sexual misconduct in online classes

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, July 22: The TN 12th Result 2021 Provisional Marksheet will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The results were declared for 8 lakh students earlier this week. The result was announced through a press conference by education minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

This year the exams got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An alternative evaluation criteria was introduced which was based on Class 10, 11 and 12 performances of the students Once the provisional marksheet is released the same will be available on http://tnresults.nic.in.

TN 12th Provisional Marksheet Download 2021 Direct Link - Visit the official website at http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/