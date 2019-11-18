  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download Tamil Nadu Civil Judge Exam Admit Card 2019

    By
    |

    Chennai, Nov 18: The Tamil Nadu Civil Judge Exam Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam will be held on November 24, 2019, following which the main exam would be conducted in March 2020. A total of 176 vacancies are being filled up through this examination.

    Direct link to download Tamil Nadu Civil Judge Exam Admit Card 2019

    The preliminary exams are being held at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Salem, Thanjavur, Vellore and Villupuram.

    There would be a single paper having 100 multiple-choice questions. The paper would be set in Tamil and English and candidates would need to score a minimum of 40 marks. For SC, SC-A, ST category and 35 marks for MBC, DC, BC (OBCM), BCM, it would be 30 marks.

    "The admission of candidates for the main examination will be shortlisted at a ratio not exceeding 10 times of the number of vacancies following the rule of reservation," the official notification states. The admit card can be downloaded at https://apply.tnpscexams.in/hall-ticket-download/eyJpdiI6IlpmSEdWM21mc1VRQ0JLeG0wSnVOS2c9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiaXc5SElVdEo1YmZ6bWUxdStWaFc3QT09IiwibWFjIjoiM2JhMDQ3MTEyMGUyYTEwZDRkYTUwNDYyZjljNjA1M2M3ZDA4YjU5NDJlMTEwZTcyNmJlYzQyZDRkNjZhYTkxZiJ9.

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu admit card

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue