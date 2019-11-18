Direct link to download Tamil Nadu Civil Judge Exam Admit Card 2019

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Nov 18: The Tamil Nadu Civil Judge Exam Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam will be held on November 24, 2019, following which the main exam would be conducted in March 2020. A total of 176 vacancies are being filled up through this examination.

The preliminary exams are being held at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Salem, Thanjavur, Vellore and Villupuram.

There would be a single paper having 100 multiple-choice questions. The paper would be set in Tamil and English and candidates would need to score a minimum of 40 marks. For SC, SC-A, ST category and 35 marks for MBC, DC, BC (OBCM), BCM, it would be 30 marks.

"The admission of candidates for the main examination will be shortlisted at a ratio not exceeding 10 times of the number of vacancies following the rule of reservation," the official notification states. The admit card can be downloaded at https://apply.tnpscexams.in/hall-ticket-download/eyJpdiI6IlpmSEdWM21mc1VRQ0JLeG0wSnVOS2c9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiaXc5SElVdEo1YmZ6bWUxdStWaFc3QT09IiwibWFjIjoiM2JhMDQ3MTEyMGUyYTEwZDRkYTUwNDYyZjljNjA1M2M3ZDA4YjU5NDJlMTEwZTcyNmJlYzQyZDRkNjZhYTkxZiJ9.