  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download Alagappa University UG Results 2019

    By
    |

    Chennai, Feb 13: The Alagappa University UG Results 2019 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results for the November exam of UG Distant learning and regular programmes for odd semester has been released. Below we are providing you with the steps and also the direct link to download your results. The results are available on alagappauniversity.ac.in.

    Direct link to download Alagappa University UG Results 2019

    Direct link to download Alagappa University UG Results 2019: http://exam.alagappauniversity.ac.in/regular_department/exam/student/result_all.php?id=2

    How to check Alagappa University UG Result 2019:

    • Go to alagappauniversity.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    university results

    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 11:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X