Direct link to download Alagappa University UG Results 2019

Chennai

Chennai, Feb 13: The Alagappa University UG Results 2019 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the November exam of UG Distant learning and regular programmes for odd semester has been released. Below we are providing you with the steps and also the direct link to download your results. The results are available on alagappauniversity.ac.in.

Direct link to download Alagappa University UG Results 2019: http://exam.alagappauniversity.ac.in/regular_department/exam/student/result_all.php?id=2

How to check Alagappa University UG Result 2019:

Go to alagappauniversity.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout