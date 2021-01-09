Direct link to check TNPSC departmental exam 2021 notification

Now find your dream home at an affordable price with Provident Freedom in Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Jan 09: The TNPSC departmental exam 2021 notification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

"The candidates are required to furnish their particulars in One Time Registration, before applying. Aadhaar Number details shall be linked with the Departmental One Time Registration, mandatorily. The candidates those who have already furnished details in One Time Registration must update by entering Aadhaar details," the notification read.

Candidates should submit their applications in on-line mode only. Other mode of applications will not be accepted and they will be rejected, even if the cost of application is enclosed with them.

The Departmental Examinations December - 2020 will be held as per the Revised Syllabus / Scheme / Pattern / type of examination as ordered by the Government in G.O. (Ms.) No.33, Personnel & Administrative Reforms (M) Department, dated 02.03.2017/ G.O. (Ms.) No.144, Personnel & Administrative Reforms (M) Department, dated 26.10.2018. Candidates are at liberty to apply for as many tests as the time table allows. If a candidate applies for two or more tests which are held at one and the same time, he/she will be permitted to write only one of the tests which may be decided by him/her, even though all the opted tests appear in the Memorandum of admission. The application should be registered only through the Commission's website www.tnpsc.gov.in / www.tnpscexams.net It may be noted that after submitting the payment details in the online application form, wait for the intimation from the server. Meanwhile do not press "back" or "Refresh" button to avoid payment failure or double payment. The candidate shall download and retain the online application for future reference. The candidates should note that Registration fee of Rs.30/- along with examination fee of Rs.200/- for each test should be paid through online mode only using Net banking / Debit Card / Credit card (No other mode of payment is permissible and the amount will not be refunded, if paid). The candidates should use the recent (not more than 3 months) passport size photograph with blue / white background with good clarity for uploading in the online application. The photo image should be of 165 x 125 pixels and between 30 kb-40 kb size and also the signature image should be of 80 x 125 pixels and between 20 kb-30 kb size with reasonably good quality image. Selfie photos / Polaroid photos are not acceptable for online application. Applications not complying with these instructions shall render invalidation of application. The candidates are required to upload their photo and signature in the appropriate links given in the online application. The memorandum of admission / hall ticket can be downloaded from the Commission's website from 12.02.2021 to 21.02.2021 by presenting the unique online application number and date of birth. The memorandum of admission / hall ticket shall be retained for future reference by the candidates for making necessary entries in their Service Book after declaration of results and the request for re-issue of hall ticket will not be entertained, strictly. All the candidates shall be present inside the examination hall half- an-hour before the commencement of the examination. No candidate shall be allowed after the commencement of examination. The differently abled candidates must mention the disability in the online application without fail. They should compulsorily produce the proof of evidence in the Examination hall. Blind candidates / differently abled candidates those who are unable to write the Examination with their hands are to be permitted to write the Examination with the help of scribe. For others (i.e. deaf, mute, etc.,) the scribe support will not be provided. Any subsequent claim, with regard to change of centre, corrections in name, father's name, age, date of birth, etc., will not be entertained. Instructions to candidates for Departmental Examinations / syllabus / scheme / pattern / type of examination, name of the test / test code / fees structure, time table of Departmental Examinations - December 2020 are listed in Annexure I, II, III and IV as detailed below in the Commission's Website www.tnpsc.gov.in / www.tnpscexams.net

Click here to read the official notification of the TNPSC departmental exam 2021: https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/Document/Department/English/2021_01_Deptl_not_eng_dec_2020.pdf