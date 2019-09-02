  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check Periyar University Supplementary Exam 2019 result

    By
    |

    Chennai, Sep 02: The Periyar University Supplementary Exam 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Direct link to check Periyar University Supplementary Exam 2019 result

    The results for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses have been declared. The university was established in 1997. Over 1.35 lakh students are studying in the 106 colleges that are affiliated with the University. The results are available on periyaruniversity.ac.in.

    How to check Periyar University Supplementary Exam 2019 result:

    • Go to periyaruniversity.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 6:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue