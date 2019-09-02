Direct link to check Periyar University Supplementary Exam 2019 result

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Sep 02: The Periyar University Supplementary Exam 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses have been declared. The university was established in 1997. Over 1.35 lakh students are studying in the 106 colleges that are affiliated with the University. The results are available on periyaruniversity.ac.in.

How to check Periyar University Supplementary Exam 2019 result:

Go to periyaruniversity.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout