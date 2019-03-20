  • search
    Direct link to check Madras University UG PG distance exam results 2018

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Chennai, Mar 20: The Madras University UG PG distance exam results 2018 have been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    The exams were held in the month of December 2018. The results were declared by the
    Institute of Distance Education, Madras University for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses examinations. Below we will provide you the steps on how to check the results. The results are available on egovernance.unom.ac.in.

    How to check Madras University UG PG distance exam results 2018:

    • Go to egovernance.unom.ac.in
    • Click on Distance Examination results-December 2018
    • Enter required details such as registration number
    • Click on Get Marks
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 7:50 [IST]
