'Did they meet the Governor to conspire?' - Tamil Nadu MLAs reveal the secret agenda!

Chennai: The fire ignited by Chief Minister M K Stalin has become the headlines in Tamil Nadu today. The reason for the debate was his remarks referring to the AIADMK and the BJP that they were conspiring to "disturb law and order".

Chief Minister M K Stalin had recently visited Trichy and Perambalur districts to participate in government programmes. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "The Last 10 years of the AIADMK regime is the best example of how a ruling party and a chief minister should not be behaving". They were just holding power in their hands and watching with folded hands.

Those who ruined the state for the past 10 years play an innocent role today and have reached out to someone to complain about today's ruling party. They think that the public have forgotten what they have done for the past 10 years, but no one has forgotten this. Also, ADMK doesn't have any qualifications to accuse the ruling party today.

M K Stalin openly strikes EPS as " He was the one who watched the Thoothukudi shooting with folded hands.

Why meet the Governor?

Next, what Stalin referred to as 'conspiring to disrupt law and order' was the Tamil Nadu BJP and its state president Annamalai. The reason for this is obvious.

Annamalai, who had recently met Governor R N Ravi, had complained of lack of security facilities during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has accused both the AIADMK and the BJP of indulging in a "covert conspiracy" to disturb peace in the state.

We spoke to E Paranthaman, MLA from Egmore constituency, about the chief minister's allegations.

"People know that Tamil Nadu is a park of peace. There is no doubt about it and everyone understands it very well. Since the government is performing well, there is no role for the opposition party to play their political cards.

There are no allegations of corruption or lack of administrative capacity or shortcomings in the government's scheme to blame the government. As an opposition party, there is no hesitation in accepting a constructive allegation if it is made.

But the political stunt had to be done, so EPS went to meet the governor. Bjp's state president Annamalai has also met the Governor within a week of the meeting. We can easily understand that there is political closeness between the Governor, the Union Government and the AIADMK. That's why the representatives of both parties met the Governor within a short span of time.

Is Annamalai an IPS officer?

Annamalai says security arrangements were lacking during PM Modi's visit. It has been four months since the Prime Minister visited Tamil Nadu. Was Annamalai sleeping for those four months?

The Prime Minister comes under the highest security net. Annamalai, who worked as an IPS officer, was also aware of the security of the SPG (Special Protection Group). Nevertheless, I am saying this to remind him.

When the Prime Minister comes to the states, his security will be under the control of the SPG. "It is SPG who decides every move of the PM where to stay, which route to go and how the programmes to be scheduled. The SPG approves the state government's schedule only if they are totally satisfied with the proposal.

Annamalai, however, says the SPG will see only those close to the Prime Minister which is a lie. As far as proximity is concerned, it will come up to 60 meters. This means that the stage and areas around the chair where the Prime Minister sits will come within it.

Perimeter security, also known as perimeter security, comes with security issues such as metal detectors. I see that Annamalai lacks knowledge about all these.

Once the PM leaves the state, they submit a statement in which it will be mentioned if there is any lack of coronation or any difficulty. These will be keenly monitored and should be rectified in upcoming events.

"If there was any serious issue, the Union Home Ministry would have sent a show cause notice to the state government. But there is nothing that has come up till now hence, on what basis is Annamalai making this allegation? Did someone come up to him to complain about it?

'Goonda Mela' in BJP!

Annamalai had reached the Governor for some other reason but when the Media questioned him he just asked about the security lapse on the PM's visit. It seems that he just wanted to escape from the media without revealing the truth.

The BJP is a party which, drops a bomb and claims that 'law and order in the country has deteriorated'. That is the politics they know and that's what they're waiting for."

Following this, we spoke to Aloor Shanavas, MLA of The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) from Nagapattinam constituency. "On 21.11.2022, BJP's Core supporter in TN Hindu Munnani leader Chakrapani was arrested. We all know the reason behind the arrest, He threw a petrol bomb at his own house to divert the police and manipulated them, saying the terrorists attacked him.

It is their intention to incite violence through such incidents and bring their theory to the notice of the people. Therefore, they disrupt law and order. They threaten people with such activities. This is not a single incident, but we have 100 such lists.

Aloor Shahnawaz said, "After the Popular Front of India ban, there have been incidents of petrol bombardment in many places. Bjp and Hindu Munnani functionaries were been arrested then and thereafter.

But the National Security Act will not be invoked against them. The UAPA law will also not be applicable. There will be no investigation. Similarly, if there are people of other religions, the Uapa act will flow. What could be the motive behind these criminal acts of the BJP and the Hindu Munnani other than to disrupt the law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu? Aren't they the same as terrorists?"

Mangalore blast

"The BJP, the RSS or the Hindu Munnani are against those who are involved in criminal activities that threaten the people. Has there been a report that action has been taken? If so, will they show it? Actress Gayathri Raghuram has been removed from the BJP. But have any of the executives who committed this crime been removed?" asks Aloor Shahnawaz.

"There is a BJP functionary who was arrested for throwing a bomb at the BJP office. What did Annamalai do to him? This means that they are promoting violence. They are adding goons to the party. A mela was held to induct goons into the BJP.

The BJP in TN have searched for all those who are on the wanted list for the Goondas act. They also joined few Rowdies at the party by offering few things. These are done to disturb the peace of Tamil Nadu and now the BJP state president is claiming that TN is out of control and there are issues with law and order.

"The Mangalore blast scare has taken place in a BJP-ruled state. It is a failure of the state government and the central government. Why didn't Annamalai talk about it? Speaking about the Coimbatore incident, Annamalai said, "Did he hold any protest or say something over the Kallakurichi incident? Why is there so much silence in it?"

"It has been handed over to the NIA 10 days after the Mangalore blasts. But in Tamil Nadu, the Coimbatore incident was handed over to the NIA within four days. Now tell me, where is the law-and-order situation in shambles?"

BJP who wanted to register their place in Tamil Nadu would go to any extent to capture power. We need to see how the Dravidian party is going to win over the central power.

