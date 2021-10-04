DGP Sylendra babu IPS cycles to inspected Chengalpattu police station

No one will accept if MGR is misrepresented: G K Vasan

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Oct 04: The top officials from many department will inspect their respective departments with the luxury car with sophesticated arrangments.

DGP Sylendra babu IPS on sunday went to inspect the neighbouring district police station by riding a cycle from Chennai to Chengalpattu.

He visited the Chengalpattu town police station and interacted with them.

The Chengalpattu superintendent of police Vijya kumar and the other police officers in Chengalpattu were present during the DGP"arrival.

He adviced with the police officers about the law and order situation prevailing in that district and asked the police personnel to handle rowdhism with iron hand.

Being the man of fitness he adviced the policemen to give importance of physical fitness and exercise both in work and in daily life.

After the inspection in Chengalpattu police station he went to the police quarters and listened to the grievances of the family members of the policemen who were staying in the quarters.

He also extended his progamme by spending his time to interact with the children and gave them the motivational speech and issued them the autographed books.