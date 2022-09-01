Cobra 1st day box office collection (Worldwide): Vikram-starrer becomes 4th biggest Tamil opener of 2022

Can't book teachers for advising students to study well: Madras HC on Kallakuruchi student death

Chennai

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Sep 01: Chiyaan Vikram's much-hyped film Cobra has taken a solid opening and has become the fourth biggest opener in Kollywood although the movie has largely met with mixed reviews from the critics and audience.

Released in over 550 screens on Wednesday, Cobra was given a warm reception by the fans of Vikram. Cashing in on the hype, the single screens had special morning shows for fans and many multiplexes apparently dedicated its most screens for this Tamil flick.

As expected, Cobra got a flying start as the movie has earned over Rs 13.5 crore on the first day of its release. Thus it has become the fourth biggest opener of the year after Ajith Kumar's Valimai (Rs 36 crore), Vijay's Beast (Rs 27 crore) and Kamal Haasan's Vikram (Rs 20 crore), as per trade trackers.

The movie has reportedly earned around Rs 3.5 crore in Andhra, Rs 1.65 crore in Kerala and around Rs 2 crore in Karnataka.

Cobra 1st day box office collection: Vikram-starrer off to a flying start in Tamil Nadu

Cobra is estimated to have collected around Rs 90 lakh from the rest of the country. From the overseas centres, the Tamil film has made a collection of Rs 3.9 crore, they add.

The worldwide collection of Cobra stands at Rs 25.45 crore.

Cobra is an action thriller, written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by SS Lalit Kumar, under the banner 7 Screen Studio. The film stars Vikram in the title role alongside Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar and Roshan Mathew while Anandaraj, Robo Shankar, Miya George, Mirnalini Ravi and Meenakshi Govindarajan play supporting roles.

It also marked the cinematic debut of Indian cricketer Pathan, and also the Tamil debuts of Shetty, Khalid and Mathew. The music is composed by AR Rahman, with cinematography handled by Harish Kannan and edited by John Abraham.

Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 17:28 [IST]