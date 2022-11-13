CM Stalin visits rain-affected areas; More rains in store for Chennai

Morbi Bridge is not the only Incident - Quality of Bridges, roads and Highways in BJP’s government!

Chennai, Nov 13: No respite from the rain in Tamil Nadu as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more downpours accompanied by thunderstorms on Sunday.

Parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai Tiruvallur, Madurai, Sivaganga and Kancheepuram were seen inundated owing to heavy rainfall since Friday.

While schools and colleges in Madurai, Kancheepuram and Trivallur, remain shut due to incessant rainfall.

The IMD has issued flood alert in Sivaganga, Dindigul, Theni and Ramanathapuram districts.

An officer from the Vaigam Dam site in Theni told ANI that 4,230 cubic feet of excess water has been discharged as a measure.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin inspected many rain-infection regions today.

The IMD had earlier stated that a cyclonic circulation was over Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood, and a trough was running from this system to north interior Karnataka in lower and middle tropospheric levels. It also stated that a depression had formed in Bay of Bengal and is likely to move towards the southern state and Puducherry coast as an intense depression owing to which coastal areas of both the places are likely to witness heavy showers till November 15.

