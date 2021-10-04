YouTube
    Chief minister M.K.Stalin letter to 12 states chief ministers

    By Munesh Krishna
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 04: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's letter to the Chief Ministers of 12 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Maharashtra, stressing the need for the restoration of the right of the State Governments to administer the education sector and calling for a concerted effort to do so.

    In the letter, Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that the report submitted by the Rajan Committee headed by the retired Judge Rajan appointed by the Government of Tamil Nadu to examine whether the admission process on the basis of national merit and entrance examination has imprinted backward class students in the society in the last few years is attached.

    Chief Minister MK Stalin has stated that the move by the Union Government to introduce NEET is against the federal philosophy and their position is that the constitutional balance of power is created by destroying the right of the State Governments to decide the admission system in the medical institutions established and run by the State Governments.

    In that letter, MK Stalin called on all state chief ministers to make a concerted effort to restore the primacy of state governments in managing the education sector and to look forward to the co-operation of all on these important issues.

    This letter was addresed to the following Chief ministers

    West Bengal
    Odissa
    Andhra
    Chattisgarh
    Delhi
    Goa
    Punjab
    Kerala
    Maharashtra
    Rajasthan
    Telungana
    Jarkhand

    Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 13:50 [IST]
    X