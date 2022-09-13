Chennai’s Vandalur Zoo Gets First Rank in the Center MEE ZOO Report!

The Vandalur zoo got a ranking of 82% in the report shared by the center in the large zoo category.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin took to Twitter to express his joy for the MEE ZOO report shared by the center. The reason for his joy was Arignar Anna Zoological Park receiving the highest ratings i.e. 82% in the large zoo category. Happy over this news, the CM tweeted and lauded the efforts of the state forest department.

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park popularly known as the Vandalur Zoo is the number one zoo as per the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE-ZOO) report 2022. This survey was conducted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Shri Chamarajendra Zoological gardens of Karnataka secured the second position in the list with 80% ratings.

The ministry used six different elements, i.e. process, output and outcomes, context, planning, and input. An expert committe of 15 experts overlooked all of these elements and considered Vandalur zoo as the topper. As per reports, Vandalur zoo topped in a total of three elements with a score of 82% and was rated very good.

The reports shared by the officials also suggested a couple of actions that is going to improve the ratings. The same includes rainwater harvesting/water recycling, and green energy along with the generation of energy. The report also suggested planning to release the animals in the wild under the ongoing conservation breeding programs.

At present, the country has a total of 147 recognised zoos comprising large, medium, small, mini zoos, and rescue centers. This report was generated by considering the zoos from the large and medium category.

