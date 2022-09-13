YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Chennai’s Vandalur Zoo Gets First Rank in the Center MEE ZOO Report!

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The Vandalur zoo got a ranking of 82% in the report shared by the center in the large zoo category.

    Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin took to Twitter to express his joy for the MEE ZOO report shared by the center. The reason for his joy was Arignar Anna Zoological Park receiving the highest ratings i.e. 82% in the large zoo category. Happy over this news, the CM tweeted and lauded the efforts of the state forest department.

    Chennai’s Vandalur Zoo Gets First Rank in the Center MEE ZOO Report!

    The Arignar Anna Zoological Park popularly known as the Vandalur Zoo is the number one zoo as per the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE-ZOO) report 2022. This survey was conducted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Shri Chamarajendra Zoological gardens of Karnataka secured the second position in the list with 80% ratings.

    The ministry used six different elements, i.e. process, output and outcomes, context, planning, and input. An expert committe of 15 experts overlooked all of these elements and considered Vandalur zoo as the topper. As per reports, Vandalur zoo topped in a total of three elements with a score of 82% and was rated very good.

    The reports shared by the officials also suggested a couple of actions that is going to improve the ratings. The same includes rainwater harvesting/water recycling, and green energy along with the generation of energy. The report also suggested planning to release the animals in the wild under the ongoing conservation breeding programs.

    At present, the country has a total of 147 recognised zoos comprising large, medium, small, mini zoos, and rescue centers. This report was generated by considering the zoos from the large and medium category.

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    m k stalin twitter tn positive chennai zoo

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 18:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X