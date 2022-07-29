Chennai to host TN Global Tiger Summit in October: CM Stalin

Chennai, July 29: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced that Chennai would host the 'TN Global Tiger Summit' in October.

Tamil Nadu will organise the 'TN Global Tiger Summit' in partnership with the central government in the month of October this year, he said.

On his twitter handle, Stalin said: "Tamil Nadu is home to nearly 10% of India's tiger population with 264 Tigers as per NTCA. I am happy to announce that Tamil Nadu will organise 'TN Global Tiger Summit' in partnership with GOI at Chennai in October 2022 as a fitting tribute to TN's pioneering efforts in Tiger Conservation."

Tamil Nadu is home to nearly 10 per cent of the Tiger population of the country with 264 Tigers in the forest areas of the state as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). There is an increase in Tiger population in several forest areas of the state with the Coimbatore forest range reporting the presence of 20 Tigers.

Meanwhile, the International Tiger Day is observed globally on Friday. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about tigers which are an endangered species.

According to the United Nations (UN), the population of tigers has fallen by 95 percent in the last century due to causes including wildlife trafficking and habitat loss.

