YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Chennai to host TN Global Tiger Summit in October: CM Stalin

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, July 29: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced that Chennai would host the 'TN Global Tiger Summit' in October.

    Tamil Nadu will organise the 'TN Global Tiger Summit' in partnership with the central government in the month of October this year, he said.

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

    On his twitter handle, Stalin said: "Tamil Nadu is home to nearly 10% of India's tiger population with 264 Tigers as per NTCA. I am happy to announce that Tamil Nadu will organise 'TN Global Tiger Summit' in partnership with GOI at Chennai in October 2022 as a fitting tribute to TN's pioneering efforts in Tiger Conservation."

    Tamil Nadu is home to nearly 10 per cent of the Tiger population of the country with 264 Tigers in the forest areas of the state as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). There is an increase in Tiger population in several forest areas of the state with the Coimbatore forest range reporting the presence of 20 Tigers.

    3 Tamil Nadu wetlands get international recognition3 Tamil Nadu wetlands get international recognition

    Meanwhile, the International Tiger Day is observed globally on Friday. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about tigers which are an endangered species.

    According to the United Nations (UN), the population of tigers has fallen by 95 percent in the last century due to causes including wildlife trafficking and habitat loss.

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    m k stalin chennai dmk plus tamil nadu

    Story first published: Friday, July 29, 2022, 17:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X