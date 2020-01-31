  • search
    Check Madras University results for UG/PG now on this link

    Chennai, Jan 31: The Madras University results for UG/PG have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams were held in November 2019. The university was established in 1857. It is a public state university in Chennai. It is one of the oldest university in the country. The results are available on unom.ac.in.

    Direct link to check Madras University Results: https://egovernance.unom.ac.in/n19/

    Direct link to check Madras University Results: https://egovernance.unom.ac.in/n19/

    How to check Madras University results for UG/PG:

    • Go to unom.ac.in
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 15:41 [IST]
