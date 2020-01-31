Keep youself updated with latestChennai News
Check Madras University results for UG/PG now on this link
Chennai
Chennai, Jan 31: The Madras University results for UG/PG have been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The exams were held in November 2019. The university was established in 1857. It is a public state university in Chennai. It is one of the oldest university in the country. The results are available on unom.ac.in.
Direct link to check Madras University Results: https://egovernance.unom.ac.in/n19/
How to check Madras University results for UG/PG:
- Go to unom.ac.in
- Click on the results link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout