Check Madras University results for UG/PG now on this link

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Jan 31: The Madras University results for UG/PG have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were held in November 2019. The university was established in 1857. It is a public state university in Chennai. It is one of the oldest university in the country. The results are available on unom.ac.in.

Direct link to check Madras University Results: https://egovernance.unom.ac.in/n19/

How to check Madras University results for UG/PG:

Go to unom.ac.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout