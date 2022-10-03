'Ponniyin Selvan' vs 'Vikram Vedha' at box office: Mani Ratnam's film is clear winner on first day

Did 'Ponniyin Selvan' really collect Rs 80 cr on 1st day? See top 10 biggest openers before 'PS-1' release

Caught on cam: Helium tank explodes in Trichy's crowded market, 1 dead

Chennai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Oct 03: A helium tank exploded in a market in Trichy's Kottai Vasal area on Sunday night. The entire incident was recorded on multiple CCTV cameras located on the spot.

The incident occurred in front of a popular textile showroom around 8.30 pm. According to reports, one person was killed and six others including two women suffered burn injuries during incident. The CCTV footage shows the exact moment the blast took place in the Kottai Vasal area which is a busy market. As the cylinder went off with a big noise, the customers and the shoppers panicked and ran to safety.

Viral video: Youth stabbed to death for giving testimony in court in Delhi

Injured persons were found lying on the road and vehicles in the vicinity were damaged.

The Trichy police officials registered a case in this regard and an investigation is underway. According to the preliminary reports, the deceased has been identified as Ravikumar alias and Ravi of Karattankadu in Karur district.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A helium tank exploded in a market in Trichy's Kotai Vasal area yesterday; One dead & several injured. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/wUHvlaM5GQ — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

Police officials are on the lookout for the balloon vendor whose helium tank exploded. All injured persons have been admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. At least six vehicles suffered damage in the incident.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 14:37 [IST]