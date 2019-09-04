  • search
    Annamalai University DDE Result 2019 declared on this website

    Chennai, Sep 04: The Annamalai University DDE Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results were declared for for several UG, PG courses that included BA, BBA, M.Sc among others.

    Candidates must note that the results were announced only for those candidates who appeared for the DDE exam 2019 in May. The results are available on annamalaiuniversity.ac.in.

    How to check Annamalai University DDE result 2019:

    • Go to annamalaiuniversity.ac.in
    • Click on Exam tab in menu
    • You will be redirected to a new page
    • Click on the DDE result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 7:01 [IST]
