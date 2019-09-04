Annamalai University DDE Result 2019 declared on this website

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Sep 04: The Annamalai University DDE Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared for for several UG, PG courses that included BA, BBA, M.Sc among others.

Candidates must note that the results were announced only for those candidates who appeared for the DDE exam 2019 in May. The results are available on annamalaiuniversity.ac.in.

How to check Annamalai University DDE result 2019:

Go to annamalaiuniversity.ac.in

Click on Exam tab in menu

You will be redirected to a new page

Click on the DDE result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout