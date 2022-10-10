Actress Vanisri Got Justice in the Land Fraud

Keeping this case in mind, the state government has implemented a new law as per which land registration done via forged documents stands null and void.

Chennai: Famous Tamil actress was all praises for Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin after he took immediate probe in the land case. A few days before, some land encroachers snatched away a famous property of the actress on the basis of forged documents. The actress took the help of social media and asked for help from the CMO. Responding to this, a fast action team was assigned to handle this case. With continuous efforts, the team has managed to recover the property from the encroachers, and was handed over to the actress.

Tamil Nadu has been a pioneer state in implementing the amendment as quickly as steps were taken to get the approval of the President and in restoring the lost property of many.

On September 28, Chief Minister Stalin presented formal documents to five people affected by fake documents at the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretariat. Actress Vanisri was one of the participants in the event.

What is the New Tamil Nadu Land Law?

In Tamil Nadu, the government has implemented a new amendment to cancel deed registrations registered with forged documents. In September last year, the Cabinet approved the Tamil Nadu-wide amendment to the Central Registration Act.

With this, the registrar can scrutinize and cancel fraudulently registered deed records. After the act was approved by Governor R.N. Ravi it was also sent for the President's approval.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her approval after a study in this regard. Following this, the Tamil Nadu government has implemented a new law. Accordingly, it is stated that 'if the deed registration has taken place contrary to the provisions of the Registration Act (22A, B), the registrar may cancel it voluntarily or on complaints'.

An appeal can be made to the head of the registration department within 30 days when the deed registration is cancelled. It has been reported that more than 13,000 complaints have been received since the law came into force.

What did the Chief Minister say?

Talking to the media, Vanisree shared that she has been fighting the battle for the last 11 years. She contacted a lot of influential people in the state government offices. She also visited different offices to recover her property but nothing happened. However, the CM implementing the new has given a boon to those who are suffering from this problem. With the amendment of the Act, they brought my problem to the notice of Chief Minister Stalin.

She further said that she was also in touch with former CM M Karunanidhi. However, she never asked him for any help as she has full faith in him. Today, it is because of his son that she has got her land back. Chief Minister Stalin said to me, 'I am glad that this benefit has come to you first through the new amendment'.

Stalin seemed like a god to me then. I have suffered so many losses in my life due to this asset. I lost my son. "If Stalin had assumed the post of the chief minister a few years ago, I would not have lost my son," says Vanisree.

For the past 11 years, actress Vanisree had been fighting a legal battle to recover her land, which was registered with fake documents. But till now there was a delay in getting justice for her. In this case, Chief Minister Stalin has taken action and provided a solution to the 11-year-old problem of Vanisri. Due to this, his problem has received due justice. Vanisree has so far spent Rs 7 crore on legal fees alone to recover his land.

'Should I tell you something? I have a lot of faith in God. I hoped to get this land back to me no matter what. This is my honest earned property.

What Happened to Vanisri?

Vanisri bought land with her hard-earned money but some anti-social elements stole my land by preparing fake documents. I have spent 7 crore rupees including the court and lawyers. However, justice which is not available everywhere is available today through Chief Minister Stalin. No matter how much I appealed, Jayalalithaa herself was unable to do anything in this matter.

It is for me that Stalin became the Chief Minister. I believe so. "God sent him as Chief Minister to restore my property," said actress Vanisree

Like his, there are many people who have lost their property and lives due to fake land document fraud. It is sad news that actress Vanishri has lost her own son while trying to recover the land.

"Those who grabbed my property negotiated a bribe of up to Rs 10 crore to hand it back. All our property documents are correct. All the documents that my land grabbers had were completely fake.

Even though all the documents are correct we were deprived of justice. My son is a doctor. Due to the sadness of losing this property, he committed suicide one day. I spoke words of hope to him so many times. I begged you to believe that God will not abandon us. But he was heartbroken and chose to commit suicide. He lost faith in God. He had also lost faith in the judiciary. So he embraced death in despair.

The moment after Chief Minister Stalin handed over the land document belonging to Vanisree, the anti-social mob that invaded her land ran and hid somewhere.

If this amendment had not come, Vanisri's property would not have been available to her. That is why Chief Minister Stalin had commented earlier on Twitter that 'this amendment is a precedent for other states of India'.

Vanisree, who came out of the Chief Secretariat after receiving his documents from the Chief Minister's hand, said, "There are 8,000 people affected like me in Tamil Nadu. For so long I have been fighting a legal battle to recover the land I bought 50 years ago. If this is the situation for me as an actress, think about the situation of common people?" she is saying that.

