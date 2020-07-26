Actor Vijayalakshmi attempts to end life by suicide

Chennai, July 26: Actress Vijayalakshmi has allegedly attempted suicide on Sunday citing social media abuse and bullying as the reasons that drove her to the extreme step.

On Facebook, Vijaya Lakshmi has released several videos where she has accused followers of Naam Thamizhar party leader Seeman and Panankattu Padai's Hari Nadar of harassing her over difference of opinions.

"This is my last video. I have been under extreme stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his party men. I tried my best to survive for my family. I have been humiliated by Hari Nadar in the media. I have consumed BP tablets. In some time my BP will be low and I will be dead," she posted.

"I would like to tell the fans who are watching the video just because of I was born in Karnataka Seeman has tortured me a lot. As a woman I have put up with it to my highest capabilities, I won't be able to handle the pressure anymore. I am from the Pillai community, the same community LTTE leader Prabhakaran is part of," she added.

"Prabhakaran is the only reason Seeman is who he is today, but now he has been harassing me on social media continuously. You slut shamed me to make me feel the pain and it is up to me to decide on what to do after facing such insults from you," she further said.

"I request my fans to not let Seeman away from this case, he should never get an anticipatory bail. My death should be a big eye opener to everyone. I don't want to be a slave to anybody", she continued.

Vijayalakshmi, who made her debut in Tamil opposite Suriya in the film Friends, did a few other films in Tamil and shifted her focus to Kannada, but was out of work for quite some time. She took ill and was hospitalised in Bengaluru. The actress claims to be unwell and has approached many stars and directors for help during her financial crisis.

Many, including Kicha Sudeep, came forward to help her, but she was still struggling financially and was also said to be suffering because she was being sexually harassed by a Kannada actor.