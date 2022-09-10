AAI to Upgrade the Toothukudi Airport to Cater to Six Hundred Passengers Regularly!

This Chennai man’s saga tell you why you should never land at your girlfriend’s wedding

The upgradation work of the Tuticorin airport is going to include the construction of a new aircraft parking bay.

Air Authority of India is going to commence the upgrading of the Toothukudi airport for a whopping fund equal to INR 381 crores. The primary agenda of this upgrade is to boost trade and tourism in the city. This upgrade is helpful in conducting the operations of the A-321 aircraft and will also make it worthy to cater to the demands of 600 passengers during peak hours.

The major idea of upgrading the Tuticorin airport is to provide a distinct identity to southern Tamul Nadu. It is also going to fulfill the demands of all the local communities and provides services while promoting trade and tourism in all the districts.

Talking about the upgrade is going to include things like the construction of a new apron, the construction of a new terminal building, an extension of the runway and Air Traffic Control Tower cum technical block, and a new fire station. The authorities are going to also construct five-aircraft parking and park A-321.

Talking about the design, the building interiors are going to reflect the culture of the city, and reflect the colours through its texture but in a contemporary manner. As per the new structure, the new terminal will be a four-star GRIHA-rated energy-efficient building and shall also be having sustainability features.

Now, as per a release, the new terminal building shall be spread over an area of 13,500 square meters. It shall also be able to handle at least 600 passengers in a go. This new building is going to be equipped with an aerobridge alng with car parking facilities along with modern facilities and amenities that are going to provide an A-level experience to all the passengers.

