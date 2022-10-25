YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    A day after Diwali, Chennai air quality turns 'poor'; 300 cases filed for cracker regulation violation

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 25: A day after the Deepavali celebrations, the air quality in the city was 'poor', according to official figures. The city police registered 354 cases regarding various violations, including the time limit allowed for bursting crackers.

    According to the figures uploaded on the website of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) as of noon, most of the observation points in the city and its surroundings generally had 'poor' air quality.

    A day after Diwali, Chennai air quality turns poor; 300 cases filed for cracker regulation violation

    PM 2.5 (particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter) was the main pollutant. Meanwhile, the city police said it has registered 271 cases regarding violation of time-limits and 69 for bursting crackers with high decibel.

    Despite ban, firecrackers burst in Delhi; air quality turns 'very poor' Despite ban, firecrackers burst in Delhi; air quality turns 'very poor'

    A City Police release said 14 cases were filed for selling fireworks in violation of government guidelines. The cases were booked between October 23 and 25. The state government had earlier mandated bursting of crackers between 6-7 AM and 7-8 PM on Deepavali day, in lines with a Supreme Court direction. The festival was celebrated on Monday.

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    air quality chennai diwali police violations

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X