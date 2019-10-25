Punjab State Diwali Lottery 2019: Draw on Nov 1, win Rs 5 crore

Chandigarh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amritsar, Oct 25: The tickets for the Punjab State Diwali Lottery 2019 to be held on November 1 2019 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The Punjab State Diwali bumper is the highest-selling lottery and anyone from India can take part in it. You can buy the lottery as long as you are a citizen of India. The price of this lottery ticket is Rs 500 and Rs 90 will be charged towards postal and packing charges. However, if you buy 3 or more tickets, then there would be no extra charges.

The first and second prize is guaranteed in public and the draw is on November 1, 2019.

Gandhi Brothers Lottery is the authorized Punjab state lottery retailer/dealer. They will send the Punjab lottery at your given address by Speedpost/courier. Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja bumper lottery has two series A/B. Draw date of Diwali bumper lottery is on 01-11-2019 in this lottery scheme first and second prize is guaranteed in Public. More details are available on www.gandhibrotherslottery.com/punjab-state-diwali-bumper-lottery/.

How to buy Punjab State Diwali Lottery 2019:

You can follow this link: https://www.payumoney.com/paybypayumoney/#/ B041EF0F775CA511CF8F1BE7CC8DEAEE

Punjab State Diwali Pooja Bumper Lottery 2019: Prize Money

1st prize: Rs 5 crore ( 2 of Rs Rs 2.50 crore guaranteed)

2nd prize: Rs 20 lakh (10 prizes)

3rd prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 prizes)