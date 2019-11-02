  • search
    Punjab State Diwali Lottery 2019 declared: Direct link to check winning numbers

    Amritsar, Nov 02: The Punjab State Diwali Lottery 2019 result has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

    The Punjab State Diwali bumper is the highest-selling lottery and anyone from India can take part in it. You can buy the lottery as long as you are a citizen of India. The price of this lottery ticket is Rs 500 and Rs 90 will be charged towards postal and packing charges.

    However, if you buy 3 or more tickets, then there would be no extra charges.

    The first and second prize is guaranteed in public and the draw was held on November 1, 2019.

    Gandhi Brothers Lottery is the authorised Punjab state lottery retailer/dealer. The result is available on www.gandhibrotherslottery.com/punjab-state-diwali-bumper-lottery/.

    Punjab State Diwali Lottery 2019: Winning numbers:

    https://www.gandhibrotherslottery.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/ 11/Punjab_state_diwali_bumper_lottery_result_2019.jpg

