YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Punjab man falls to death while painting building

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ambala, Aug 22: A man died after falling off a ladder while painting a two-storey building in Ambala City on Monday, police said.

    Dina Nath was hired to whitewash the building on Sunday and the contractor and building owner did not provide any helper to him, his relatives have claimed in the police complaint.

    Punjab man falls to death while painting building

    According to police, Nath sustained serious head injuries and was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh where he succumbed to injuries.

    Child safety audit ordered at all Chandigarh city schoolsChild safety audit ordered at all Chandigarh city schools

    A case has been registered against the contractor and the owner of the building under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

    Comments

    More chandigarh News  

    Read more about:

    man falls death painting police

    Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 16:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X