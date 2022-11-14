Punjab: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude in Amritsar

Tuesday is now ‘No Meeting Day’ in Haryana and officers to be with people on Friday

Amritsar, Nov 14: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolted Punjab's Amritsar on Monday morning, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremors were felt at around 3:42 a.m.

The National Center for Seismology said in a tweet, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab."

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/xlln0b95oC@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/WvOa72HgIo — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 13, 2022

Besides, Delhi-NCR has also felt tremors twice in the last one week with one hitting the Capital on Saturday.

Earthquake tremors felt across Delhi and adjoining cities

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 p.m. on Saturday. "The earthquake's depth was 10 km below the ground," it had said.

Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 10:36 [IST]