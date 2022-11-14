YouTube
    Punjab: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude in Amritsar

    Amritsar, Nov 14: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolted Punjab's Amritsar on Monday morning, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremors were felt at around 3:42 a.m.

    The National Center for Seismology said in a tweet, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab."

    Besides, Delhi-NCR has also felt tremors twice in the last one week with one hitting the Capital on Saturday.

    The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 p.m. on Saturday. "The earthquake's depth was 10 km below the ground," it had said.

    Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 10:36 [IST]
    X