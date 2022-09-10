YouTube
    Punjab: Cop dies after shooting self in Hoshiarpur

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hoshiarpur, Sep 10: A 52-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver here on Saturday, police said.

    ASI Satish Kumar had recorded a video message and written a suicide note, accusing Tanda police station house officer of allegedly harassing and misbehaving with him.

    Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural), Hoshiarpur, Surinder Pal said Kumar came for duty at Hariana police station on Saturday morning. He then went to the investigation room and shot himself in the head with his service revolver.

    Kumar's body has been sent to a local government hospital, Pal said, adding investigation in the matter is underway.

