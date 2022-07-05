YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PSEB Class 10th result 2022 declared

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 05: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the PSEB Class 10 result 2022 today, July 5. The same is available on the official website.

    PSEB Class 10th result 2022 to be declared today

    This year the Class 10 and Class 12 PSEB exams were conducted in two terms. The PSEB 10th Term 1 result has already been declared. The PSEB Class 10 result term 2 2022 once declared will be available on pseb.ac.in, punjab.indiaresults.com.

    How to check PSEB Class 10 result 2022:

    • Go to pseb.ac.in, punjab.indiaresults.com
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details such as roll number, date of birth
    • Enter
    • View your results
    • Download your results
    • Do not forget to take a printout

    Comments

    More chandigarh News  

    Read more about:

    results punjab

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X