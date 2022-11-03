YouTube
    Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 released, check download link here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Nov 03: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released Haryana CET Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Common Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website.

    Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 released, check download link here

    If there is any discrepancy or other problem with the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Admit Card 2022, contact the officials of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) as they will guide you better in this.

    Earlier, NTA released the Haryana CET 2022 Examination City Intimation Slip on the official website.The correction window for editing and uploading photographs was open till 2 November 2022, 9 am and has been closed now.

    Haryana CET Admit Card 2022: How to download

    • Candidates should go to the Haryana SSC's official website, hssc.gov.in.
    • Navigate to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission's home page.
    • Click on Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 link
    • Enter the login details and click on submit.
    • Your Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
    • Check the admit card and download the page.
    • Save it and print it for future reference.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 17:26 [IST]
    X