Chandigarh Administration Clerk Stenographer result 2019: Next round details

    Chandigarh, Feb 15: The Chandigarh Administration Clerk Stenographer result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams were held on December 22 2019. A total of 477 vacancies were advertised. It must be noted that in the typing test, candidates who make errors above 8 per cent will be disqualified.

    For the post of clerk, candidates will have to have to type at a speed of 35 words per minute in English. This could be on a typewriter or computer. For the post of stenographer, candidates will have to type at a speed of 80 words per minute in English and a speed of 20 words per minute in transcription the same on the computer. For the post of steno, candidates who make more than 8 per cent mistakes will be disqualified. The salaries would range between Rs 10,300 to Rs 34,800 and additional grade pay of Rs 3,200.

    Those candidates who are selected will have to serve a probation period of three years during which they would be paid a fixed amount. The results are available on chdrectt2019.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 9:29 [IST]
