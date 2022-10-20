Caught on camera: Cop 'accidentally' fires at at mobile shop employee in Amritsar

Woman gets 50 stitches on head, hand, leg after pet Pit bull attacks her

oi-Deepika S

Amritsar, Oct 20: A youth working at a mobile shop in Punjab's Amritsar was critically injured in an "accidental" firing by police personnel on Wednesday. The cop has been suspended now.

The visuals show, the cop while speaking to someone inside the shop, suddenly takes a pistol out of his pocket and keeps it on the counter.

During this, he allegedly "misfired" at the victim, who was working in the mobile shop. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

#WATCH | A youth working in a mobile shop got injured in an alleged accidental firing by a policeman in Punjab's Amritsar



The accused police official has been suspended. We've recovered the CCTV footage: Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar



(CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/N8R0VpMhH0 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

"Necessary action will be taken as per the statements of the eyewitnesses and the family. The condition of the injured person is serious," news agency ANI quoted Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar.

Soon after the video went viral and netizens have condemned the "unwarranted display" of the gun inside a mobile shop.

32-year-old critical after being shot at in Gurugram

"Such police personnel must be suspended for gross negligence which may cost someone's life. Such kinda display of arm is highly unwarranted from uniform personal," commented a Twitter user.

"Why did he pull out a fully loaded gun inside a mobile shop? What sort of tutorial was he giving to the person next to him? I hope and pray for the safety of the injured one," another said.

"He should be demoted to a rank which doesn't require a weapon to carry," a third Twitter user said.

In a similar incident, a civilian died due to the injuries he suffered after a policeman's rifle "accidentally" went off.

"On October 5, while on duty at Haal Pulwama, the rifle of a policeman accidentally went off, resulting in injuries to a person. The injured person was immediately evacuated to the hospital by police," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:25 [IST]