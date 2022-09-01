BJP chief Nadda on two-day Haryana visit from Friday

90 Percent of India’s Online Skill Gaming Industry Says 28 Percent GST over GGV Will Be Catastrophic

Chandigarh

pti-PTI

Chandigarh, Sep 1: BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Haryana from Friday, during which he will hold a series of meetings with party workers and leaders. He will also address a public meeting.

According to the party's state unit leaders, Nadda will arrive in Ambala and address a public meeting in Kaithal.

A party meeting will be held in Panchkula Friday afternoon followed by a meeting of the party state core group in the evening. On Saturday, he will hold a meeting of BJP-JJP alliance leaders and another with prominent sports persons from the state.

Nadda says BJP is the spokesman of Bengal's people

Nadda's visit comes ahead of the panchayat polls in the state.