BJP chief Nadda on two-day Haryana visit from Friday

    Chandigarh, Sep 1: BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Haryana from Friday, during which he will hold a series of meetings with party workers and leaders. He will also address a public meeting.

    According to the party's state unit leaders, Nadda will arrive in Ambala and address a public meeting in Kaithal.

    BJP president J P Nadda

    A party meeting will be held in Panchkula Friday afternoon followed by a meeting of the party state core group in the evening. On Saturday, he will hold a meeting of BJP-JJP alliance leaders and another with prominent sports persons from the state.

    Nadda's visit comes ahead of the panchayat polls in the state.

    More chandigarh News  

    Read more about:

    x
    X