  • search
Trending Donald Trump Flashback 2019 IPL Auction 2020
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    3 coaches of Amritsar-bound train catch fire near Jalandhar, none hurt

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Dec 19: Several passengers of an Amritsar-bound train had a narrow escape after its three coaches caught fire near Kartarpur in Punjab's Jalandhar district, railway officials said on Thursday.

    While two bogies of the Shaheed Express were completely burnt, the third one was partially damaged due to fire which broke out late Wednesday night. All the passengers of the train were rescued and fire tenders were rushed to the site, an official of the railway police said.

    3 coaches of Amritsar-bound train catches fire near Jalandhar, none hurt
    Representational Image

    After nearly fours hours of halt, the affected coaches were cleared and the train was allowed to proceed to its destination. The rail traffic on the route also remained affected for nearly four hours. Railway officials said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

      NEWS AT NOON DEC 19th, 2019

      Around 100 passengers occupied the three coaches. The Ferozepur Railway Division shut the traffic on the adjoining tracks.

      More CHANDIGARH News

      Read more about:

      train fire passengers punjab

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue