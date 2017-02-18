We have the right to breathe cleaner air then let’s do this one thing!

Air pollution as you all know is one of the most harmful types of pollution. Strangely, the air inside our homes can be 5 times more polluted than the air outside. Since we spend 10-12hours inside our homes, indoor air pollution can be very dangerous.

Indoor Air pollution is caused by household objects. Pollution is emitted by construction materials, wooden doors and windows, wooden furniture, carpets, cooking gas and vehicle exhaust, all of which emit formaldehyde. Formaldehyde is an indoor pollutant that can cause eye and skin irritation, nausea and respiratory diseases and many more harmful effects.

The problems may be many but not to fear, the solution is here. Asian Paints has come out with an Air Purifying Paint - Royale Atmos -which destroys formaldehyde and reduces pollution levels within the home. With Royale Atmos, we can breathe in cleaner air at home.

When a molecule of the pollutant hits a normal paint, it bounces back, ever ready to pollute the air. However, with Royale Atmos on your walls, this pollutant molecule is destroyed by breaking it down into harmless molecules. This means that the overall formaldehyde levels within your home will be reduced. We have tested the product at a third party lab against international standards, wherein we found the paint neutralizing 60-70% of the formaldehyde within 24 hours. Thus, it reduces the levels of this pollutant, making the air purer.

Amazingly, Royale Atmos also absorbs chemicals and bad smells like nicotine, ammonia and hydrogen sulfide. Henceforth, you will no more have to bear stinky smells within your home. Royale Atmos will absorb bad smells and make the air fresher. This action is powered by Activated Carbon Technology, a technology also present in water purifiers and air purifiers.

This is why Royale Atmos is called as "The Air Purifying Paint".

Royale Atmos is our only paint that comes with a fragrance. Instead of the chemical smell of paints, this paint releases a fresh air freshener like smell. It is equipped with Teflon Surface Protector which imparts excellent stains and scrub resistance. It comes in a rich Matt finish which makes your walls look perfect. So choose Royale Atmos the next time you paint your home.

