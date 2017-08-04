Sensex down, Nifty open flat, Rupee at 63.67

Indices opened lower on Friday for the third consecutive opening session. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 43.68 points and stood at 32,194.20 on Friday's opening session. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 10 points to 10,003.65.

The rupee opened at 63.67 against the US dollar as against Thursday's closing of 63.69. Indices opened flat on Friday with health care stocks weighing them down. Biocon plunged 6 per cent while Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma declined up to 2 per cent. Shares of Biocon fell as much as 9.03 per cent. This is the most in a month after the US FDA issued a form 483 with 10 observations for its Bengaluru facility after inspections for violation.

Firms like Ambuja Cements, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp and Yes Bank also declined up to 2 percent. Indian shares opened on a weak note. 699 stocks advanced while 655 stocks declined on the National Stock Exchange.

OneIndia News