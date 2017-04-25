Owning your dream home just became easier and simpler!

Everyone dreams of owning their own house; from a very young age we are taught the value of real estate as an investment and how it is always good to have a property in your own name. Growing up with such ideas instilled in their heads, the first thing people do when they start earning is to set aside some amount each month to buy their dream home.

And now, it is time to take out that money because Provident Housing has just launched their latest project - Freedom. Strategically located close to Kelambakkam, Freedom by Provident Housing is close to all the major manufacturing companies and IT companies in Chennai. This is the best place to buy a house for those who are looking for easy connectivity to work and a good environment for their family.

Why is this location so good?

The opening of the SIPCOT IT Park in Siruseri has brought about exponential development in South Chennai. Since real estate prices along the OMR have gone up on the higher side, Vandarlur-Kelambakkam Road has come up as an affordable alternative that provides good connectivity to work.

What can I expect from Freedom by Provident Housing?

Freedom by Provident Housing is ready to move in and a part of 31 acre development project near Siruseri IT Park. This phase has 340 apartments and the towers are divided into Classic, Premium and Super Premium residences.

The project is in close proximity to reputed educational institutions like SRM University (25 minutes), Hindustan University (15 minutes) and SSN University (20 minutes). Schools in the vicinity include PSBB Millenium, BVM Global and Velammal Global. Chettinad Health City at the OMR-Kelambakkam junction takes care of any health needs a family might have.

Why should I be interested in this project?

People who are looking for accommodation in this area should be interested because this project is ready to occupy. All the apartments have been finished and the facilities on campus are ready to use.

The amenities provided by the builder include a clubhouse with a party hall, an open air theatre, badminton courts, a basketball post, multiple playing areas for kids and an old folks' area. Starting at Rs. 29.90 lacs these apartments fall into budgets of several working professionals. This price includes all costs except only the registration cost. Especially at a time when people are keen to own a ready to move in home, these offer a great advantage.

What do the apartments in Freedom by Provident Housing look like?

A lot of thought has been put into the design of the houses in Freedom. The sizes are categorised into 'comfort' and 'grand' categories. The 2 bhk 'comfort' module comes with 2 bathrooms-one attached and one common, as well as a utility room for the kitchen in an area of 848 square feet. The 3 bhk variants are of 983 and 1062 square feet, each with 2 bathrooms and a utility room for the kitchen. The blocks are also planned with open to sky pockets that provide ample natural lighting and ventilation to the entire space.

A house that is beautiful, has wonderful amenities on campus, is close to work and falls in your budget is something not to be missed. Take action now and own your dream home!